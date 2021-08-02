Yuma County sees spike in COVID cases over the weekend

Yuma County Coronavirus

Delta Variant not only stronger, but more contagious and impacting younger age group more than ever

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Concerns over the countywide and nationwide uptick in COVID cases recently leads Yuma County to consider another mask mandate despite Gov. Ducey's executive order banning mask mandates.

Yuma County Public Health Services District reports over 100 COVID cases this weekend alone. As positive cases rise, YCPHSD empathizes with the community.

"I know that we are all tired of COVID and the implications it's had on our day-to-day lives. What we've had to give up, the sacrifices people have made as far as connecting with people. We're talking about the disease aspect of it, but there's a behavioral health aspect of it and the isolation where we haven't been able to engage in a lot of larger-scale events," says Yuma County Public Health Services District Director Diana Gomez.

Gomez says with less than half of our population vaccinated, we will continue to see COVID variants infecting people.