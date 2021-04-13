Vitalant in urgent need of blood donors

Yuma County Coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Vitalant in Yuma is in need of blood donors.

Vitalant says it has more than 85 blood donations available this week at any of the its four blood drives. Donors of all blood types are urgently needed, especially type O.

If you would like to schedule an appointment online, click here. Or dial 877-258-4825.

Vitalant says you are still eligible to donate blood if you have received a COVID-19 vaccine. All blood donations are tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

