Friends and family of COVID-19 victim hold special ride

Yuma County Coronavirus

Friends and family of Rudy Geronimo invite the public to come out and 'Ride fo Rudy'

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The list of those lost to the coronavirus is long and continues to grow. On January 4, 2021, Rudy Geronimo's name was added to that list.

Rudy Geronimo survived combat, having served two tours during Desert Storm while in the United States Marine Corps. He lived an adventurous life according to those close to him.

Geronimo was a father and grand father, his fourth grandchild is set to be born this July. His community was his extended family and would volunteer whenever possible.

On Saturday, March 27, 2021, friends and family will gather outside of Bobby's Territorial Harley Davidson on Gila Ridge Road and ride for Rudy. Kickstands will be kicked up at noon and the ride will take riders around the community that Rudy loved so much.

After the ride the public is invited to join them at the Kress in Downtown Yuma for a fundraiser.