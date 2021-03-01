Yuma Board of Supervisors discuss COVID vaccine distribution

Yuma County Coronavirus

New Johnson & Johnson vaccine raises mass vaccination possibilities - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A mass vaccination site may be in the near future for Yuma County.

The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday discussed creating a 24-hour COVID-19 vaccination site at the Civic Center. The site would be a joint effort with Yuma Regional Medical Center, and other government agencies.

Yuma County administrators say such a site could boost vaccinations by 96,000 people a month. That's in addition to those already getting their shots.

The county is currently working to get doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but will continue to administer the Moderna version as well.

