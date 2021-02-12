Help could be on the way for virus-impacted border businesses

Yuma County Coronavirus

Elected leaders draft measures to ease impact of the pandemic - CBS 13's Cody Lee reports

San Luis, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Small businesses along the southern border in San Luis, are experiencing less foot traffic due to border closures and the pandemic, but relief could be on the way.

The San Luis community, along the U.S. Border, facing unexpected hurdles with the COVID-19 pandemic; from a slow vaccine roll-out to the border closures that have impacted their bottom line.

Struggling business owners are now hoping the government can step in.

Earlier this week we told you about a new relief bill being assembled by Rep. Raul Grijalva.

Along with that, over on the other side of Congress, Sen. Mark Kelly and Texas Senator John Cornyn have introduced new bipartisan legislation that creates a loan program to support small businesses located near the border.

Local owners tell me that although businesses have been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, locals are still coming in to shop.

Micaela Griego works at Le Beauty just steps from the border.

“They like it very much because they don't have any other places like this one in here in San Luis Arizona. So the people that need to buy something related like similar to these products actually goes to Mexico but right now the business is here in San Luis Arizona, so they don't need to go outside [the border].”

Under the border closure recovery loan program, small businesses would be able to apply for a small business administration loan to cover up to one year of business expenses for up to 500-thousand dollars.

“This bipartisan bill would save jobs, keep Main Street open, and put border communities on a pathway towards economic recovery.”

Coming up Friday at 10 on 13 On Your Side - We speak to the owner of “your greens” salad shop, he explains to CBS13's Cody Lee why his business and others need this relief from the federal government.