Woman discharged from hospital after fighting COVID-19 for months

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After more than two brutal months in the hospital, a Yuma woman is finally able to head back home.

Robyn Voss worked at Yuma Regional Medical Center for 13 years before moving to Texas.

While she was visiting Yuma, during the holidays, she contracted the virus and was hospitalized. The 51-year-old spent 72 days fighting for her life battling COVID-19.

As her symptoms worsened, Voss moved to the intensive care unit where she spent nearly a month on a ventilator.

After 16 days paralyzed on the vent, to allow her lungs to heal, she was strong enough to be transported to the Yuma Rehabilitation Hospital.

Friday afternoon, family and close friends gathered to surprise Voss as she made her way out of the rehab center.

“People that have helped me get here is what I'm so appreciative of, whether it was here or at the hospital, the other rehab, or my family, my friends. I know that I have a purpose, that's my thing now is to continue to give because I very well could not have been here. So that is my driving force to keep me getting better because I know that there's a purpose for me to do something,” Voss said emotionally.

The Yuma native and her mother, Lori, came down to celebrate Thanksgiving. That’s when she, unfortunately, ended up in the hospital on November 26th.

Her mom also contracted the virus and spent several weeks battling for her life as well. Both her mom and Robyn are happy to be reunited together once again.

They are thankful to be alive.