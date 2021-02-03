Fewer vaccines arriving in Yuma County this week

Yuma County Coronavirus

News 11's Crystal Jimenez looks into the cause of the reduced shipment

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Public Health Services District reported, it's receiving a smaller allocation of COVID-19 vaccine this week, because of reporting issues last week.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued an Executive Order last month requiring providers to report exactly how many vaccines they're administering. Ducey wants to track vaccines to make sure it's used before its expiration date.

Diana Gomez, the director of the Yuma County Public Health District (YCHPD),said there were providers who didn't file their reports by last Friday's deadline.

This week Yuma County will get 2,500 doses. Gomez said this is less than previous weeks.

Gomez emphasized the importance of providers making the deadline on time, during Monday's Yuma County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Gomez told supervisors about the solution to the problem. She said the issue has been resolved, and the data has been updated.

Sunset Health told News 11 it has a separate clinical team working solely on the documentation and reporting in accordance with state requirements.

Wednesday on the Early Edition, News 11's Crystal Jimenez learns more about the key factors affecting vaccine allocation in Yuma County.