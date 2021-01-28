YRMC continues providing support for healthcare workers

Yuma County Coronavirus

YRMC has increased mental and emotional support for the medical staff

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Healthcare workers at Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) and other emergency responders have been working around the clock for over a year now due to the pandemic.

Being stretched thin for an extended period of time can wear on anyone.

Before the pandemic, a typical work week consisted of three 12 hour shifts. During the pandemic, YRMC medical staff have been working up to six 12 hour shifts a week.

To provide support to the dedicated healthcare workers, YRMC has increased counseling services and chaplain services through a support link program.

Healthcare workers are also being comforted by the YRMC Foundation with words of encouragement throughout the hospital. They can stop and read notes posted around them to take a quick breather in the midst of their busy day.

Manager of Cardiopulmonary Services Patti Allen says that speaking to other team members who are going through the same experience is also very helpful during this time.