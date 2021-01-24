Yuma County holds another round of COVID-19 saliva testing

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Another COVID-19 testing event will take place next weekend, Saturday, January 30th from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. Yuma County is partnering, once again, with Arizona State University to provide the community with a more simple test.

The 500 saliva tests will be used to test as many Yuma County residents as possible regardless of how they feel, and it is all free of charge.

When you arrive at the site they will provide you with a saliva sample from the comfort of your vehicle.

The goal is to get a perspective of the current infection rate in Yuma county.

With the use of this non-invasive test, people may not be as hesitant to take it.

Kevin Tunell is the communications director for Yuma County.

“This is a special test that ASU designed and they've always been helpful with coming on down and along with the Arizona Department of Emergency Management, our own emergency management is involved,” Tunell said.

“We're really pleased with it because, you know, again we get a good snapshot of what's going on in the community, while we're doing this of course the vaccines rolling now. And we want to continue to forge forward with testing the community to try to get a good idea of what the infection rate is,” he added.

This event brought to you by ASU and Yuma County is supported by the Arizona National Guard, Arizona Western College nursing program, and Yuma County Public Works.

If you do plan on coming out, a reminder to not eat food or drink 30 minutes before arriving for the COVID-19 saliva test.

You will receive the results within 24 to 48 hours.

Registration is required, with a different email for each person.

REGISRATION DETAILS:

REGISTRATION PRIOR TO ARRIVAL is MANDATORY. Participants MUST have a separate email address for each test. EXAMPLE: a family of 4 comes to get tested. EACH person, regardless of age, must have a valid email address and be registered.

AGE: 5 years and older

REGISTER AT THE ASU Biodesign Institute website – COVID-19 Saliva Testing Sign Up page.

NOTE: when following this link it will ask for an “Agency Code” which is: SALIVATEST

Once registered you will be given a QR CODE that you will bring to the saliva testing event. YOU MUST HAVE THE QR CODE when you arrive.

Staff will be onsite to help and to direct traffic.

Saliva testing is done by the participant. Staff will be outside the vehicle to assist if needed.