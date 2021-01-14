Yuma locals donating blood to help patients with COVID-19

Yuma County Coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The need for blood and convalescent plasma is at an all-time high as it could be used to treat COVID-19 patents.

The City of Yuma is teaming up with Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) to encourage the community to make a simple donation that could help people in the hospital suffering from COVID-19.

The event is set up to retrieve convalescent plasma from those who have fully recovered from coronavirus.

“This type of donation may help covid patients in need of antibodies found in the convalescent plasma,” says Elizabeth Hammonds, managing the event for YRMC.

People giving have to be symptom-free for at least 28 days.

A local, Edgar Berger came out to donate blood.

“Takes a few minutes out of your day it's not inconvenient there's no problem it's extremely well run and well organized. The staff here is fabulous,” Berger said.

Caryl Stanley recently recovered and is now giving back to save lives.

“My husband and I are blessed that we could stay home. He got it and then gave it to me. I would encourage them [to donate] it does make you feel like you are contributing to society,” Stanley explained.

These blood donations will help maintain local blood supplies, which are crucial as our area sees an expanding population this time of year.

Berger brought his wife, Lenora, who also came out for a good cause.

“As long as I can help somebody. I think it's a wonderful thing to be able to help somebody just by donating a little bit of blood.”

YRMC plans on having more events in the future.