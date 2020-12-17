City of Yuma launches Adopt-a-Nurse program

Yuma County Coronavirus

News 11's Arlette Yousif brings us more on the new program.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma is moving forward with a program providing care to its frontline health care works.

The Adopt-a-Nurse program launched Thursday. It collects funds to provide hospital workers with food and drink.

It's the city's way of saying thank you for their tireless work treating COVID patients this year.

The program also helps the community share words of encouragement and appreciation with the staff through the city website. Anyone who would like to drop off thank you cards can drop them off at City Hall or Buffalo Wild Wings.

To donate or to send the hospital staff words of encouragement online, click here.

Thursday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif talks to Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls about the new program.