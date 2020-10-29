YRMC to join international coronavirus clinical trial

Yuma County Coronavirus

Yuma-area residents invited to attend informational webinar on participation

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) recently joined an international clinical trial for a potential treatment for coronavirus. The treatment could help reduce complications and hospitalizations, and even save lives both here in Yuma, and around the world.

The COLCORONA trial explores treating virus patients with a well-known, widely available and inexpensive anti-inflammatory medication called Colchicine. The drug is commonly used to treat conditions such as gout, pericarditis and Familial Mediterranean Fever.

“By participating in this clinical trial, we are continuing to help advance health care and aid those seeking a treatment for the potentially devastating health complications caused by COVID-19,” says Dr. Oday Al-Rabadi, the principal investigator for the trial at YRMC.

Hospitals in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Phoenix, Jacksonville, Rochester, Greenville, Chapel Hill and Bakersfield will also participate in the trial.

People living within 40-miles of Yuma, who meet certain patient criteria may be able to participate in the COLCORONA trial. They do not have to be patients at YRMC. If selected, the medication would be free. Treatment would take place in the patient’s home.

A team from the Montreal Heart Institute and the Montreal Health Innovations Coordinating Center will lead the trial. The research is supported by doctors and researchers around the world.

“Extending COLCORONA’s locations to include Yuma Regional Medical Center as a site allows us to reach even more diverse populations across the country,” says Jean-Claude Tardif, M.D., director of the Research Centre at the Montreal Heart Institute (MHI).

Trial qualifications

To qualify for the trial you must be recently diagnosed with coronavirus, or live with someone who's tested positive for the virus. You must be over the age of 40, and live within 40-miles of Yuma.

How the trial will work

The trial is one of only a few that allows in-home treatment. Once enrolled, participants will receive their medication, or placebo, at their homes at no cost. A dedicated health care team will be available around the clock to answer questions or concerns. Researchers will contact patients directly for phone or video interviews.

How to learn more

Doctors and interested patients are invited to attend a free webinar.

“Can We Reduce or Prevent Complications of COVID-19?” Details on the Yuma-area COLCORONA trial Friday, October 30, 2020 - 4pm MST Free registration here Featured speakers will include Dr. Jean-Claude Tardif and YRMC’s Dr. Oday Al-Rabadi

For more information on the trial you can visit the COLCORONA website.