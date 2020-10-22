Yuma County issues warning about coronavirus

Yuma County Coronavirus

Officials says residents can choose to protect themselves and other from the virus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County officials want to remind residents the risk of coronavirus remains very real. They're urging people to make good choices when it comes to protecting themselves and others from the virus.

County health officials say they've received multiple reports of large gatherings where people aren't wearing masks or maintaining social distancing, in spite of repeated warnings from local leaders, and on the news and on social media.

“We are fully aware of activities that are occurring that threaten to create a rise in cases throughout Yuma County,” explains Susan Thorpe, County Administrator. “We have said this before and cannot stress enough that the choice is up to every resident in Yuma County. It is up to all of us to follow the guidelines in place rigorously while we slowly open. If we do not, it is no secret what will happen and we are already detecting COVID positivity numbers creeping up.”

Many part of the country are currently seeing a second wave of new cases after seeing a decline in infections. County leaders and health officials say the same thing could happen in Yuma County unless people continue to practice prevention and protection.

“Yuma County had a large surge in cases and the impact was lasting as we tracked substantial levels of spread. As community spread decreased to moderate, many of our businesses and schools reopened. We want to maintain that momentum, to ensure we continue to progress toward resuming more community based activities”, said Diana Gomez, YCPHSD Director. “Our community has worked really hard to get here. We need to continue to stand together to keep the virus at bay so that our schools and businesses, many of which have just opened can continue to remain open and operate safely.”

Gomez says everyone needs to continue to wear masks and maintain a six foot distance from others in order to keep moving freely. She warns a spike in cases could force the closure of schools, businesses, restaurants and recreational areas.