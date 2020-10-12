New round of Yuma County COVID testing focuses on reopening

Yuma County Coronavirus

County urges ALL residents to get tested

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Public Health District (YCPHD) will conduct a different type of coronavirus testing blitz.

The blitz will focus more on those who have not contracted the virus, than those who have. The goal is to get an accurate picture of the County's infection rate, so it can move into a less restrictive category.

Another difference, the County will use the new saliva test developed at Arizona State University. This test is far less intrusive than the nasal swab.

“This is as noninvasive as anyone can get, which is why we’re hopeful everyone in Yuma County will come to participate in this very important testing cycle,” says YCPHSD Director Diana Gomez. “The previous swab tests prevented many people from getting tested simply because of the perception of the nasal swabs being uncomfortable. The saliva tests are as simple as using a straw to spit into a tube.”

The County will provide testing free of charge. It will offer two dates in two different locations for maximum accessibility.

Yuma County Coronavirus Testing

Saturday, October 17, 2020 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Arizona Western College 2020 E. Avenue 8E, Yuma

Saturday, October 24, 2020 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Wellton Library 28790 San Jose Avenue, Wellton

Click here to sign up for testing. Use the agency code SALIVATEST.

