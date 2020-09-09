YRMC closes last COVID-19 unit

Yuma County Coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- After months of hard work and dedication treating an overwhelming number of sick COVID-19 patients, Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) is finally seeing a glimpse of light at the end of the tunnel.

Friday, joyous cheers were heard from YRMC employees as they closed the doors to the last COVID-19 unit.

Throughout the pandemic, the hospital was forced to open overflow units to treat the increasing number of COVID-19 patients.

At the peak of the pandemic, YRMC maxed out at three COVID units, that’s an additional 120-beds.

Administrative Director of Nursing Operations, Elizabeth Lara, says facing this pandemic was a challenge.

However, she says her team pushed through, preparing every single day for the unknown, also with help from the state and the federal government.

“At one point [nurses] were getting tired. They were just a little bit stressed about how are we going to take care of our patients. But we did, we did it safely," Lara said.

Adding, "I want to thank all of the health care providers and everyone who was at the bedsides giving everything for our patients. They worked really hard."

"Some nurses worked months and months on those COVID units because they were dedicated to our COVID patients. And that was their goal, to continue to stay there until we closed,” Lara said.

While the hospital no longer has an influx of COVID-19 patients, Lara says the pandemic is not over, and the community must stay vigilant.

YRMC is able to accommodate the current COVID-19 patients in separate isolation rooms.