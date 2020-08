Yuma County Coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County Health Officials reported 34 new cases and no new deaths.

There is a total of 12,050 cases. The death toll still stands at 305.

There are 10 patients in the ICU at the Yuma Regional Medical Center and 9 ventilators are in use.

More than 63,000 patients have been tested.