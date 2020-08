Yuma County Coronavirus

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department announced 27 new cases of the coronavirus today, making the total numebr of cases 10,393.

There were additionally three new deaths with the death toll now sitting at 272.

9,200 patients have recovered from the virus and there is a total of 872 active cases.

More than 55,000 patients have been tested.