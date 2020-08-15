Yuma County death toll approaches 300

Yuma County Coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County reported 64 new coronavirus cases today bringing the total to 11,854. There were two new deaths with the death toll now at 297.

There are 14 patients in the ICU and 42 hospitalizations at the Yuma Regional Medical Center.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Yuma County have remained consistently low.

Since Yuma County conducted a 5 day testing blitz, those test results will be returned soon. The county is hoping to use the positive rate results of those tests to determine a safe reopening process.