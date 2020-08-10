Decline in new cases continues in Yuma County

Yuma County Coronavirus

Daily death toll remains low as well

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - New cases of coronavirus continued to trend downward in Yuma County Monday. Health officials only reported 56 new cases.

However, only 279 patients were tested between Saturday and Sunday. That could factor into the relatively low number of new diagnoses.

The county is seeing fewer lives lost to the virus. The Yuma County Public Health District (YCPHD) only reported one death on Monday.

Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) reports decreases in both hospitalizations, and in the number patients in its COVID intensive care unit.

Here are the latest statistics from YCPHD:

More than 187,000 Arizonans have tested positive for coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. The illness is blamed for more than 4,100 deaths across the state.