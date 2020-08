Yuma County Coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The death toll is approaching 300 in the county at 290 total deaths.

Today, Yuma County Health Officials announced 61 new cases of the coronavirus bringing the total number of cases to 11,568.

The number of new deaths dropped from yesterday as the county reported one death.

Nearly 900 patients have been released from the Yuma Regional Medical Center and there is a total of 61 hospitalizations.