Less than 70 new coronavirus cases in Yuma County

Yuma County Coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County Health Officials reported 64 new coronavirus cases Saturday.

The county total is now at 11,525. Even though the number of new cases has been under 100 the past few days, there were five new deaths to report.

The death toll in the county is now at 289.

More than 55,000 patients have been tested for the virus. Based on the number of cases, the county is at a 20.64% positive rate.

There is a total of 59 hospitalizations at the Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) and 20 are in the intensive care unit at YRMC.