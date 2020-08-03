Yuma County Board of Supervisors approves hazard pay for frontline workers

Yuma County Coronavirus

Decision follows request from county sheriff

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Board of Supervisors signed off on an Emergency Declaration Monday that will provide frontline workers with hazard pay.

The declaration follows a request from Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot. Wilmot told the board more than 100 of his deputies have tested positive for coronavirus.

The sheriff said the illness is straining his resources. He also said deputies are essential workers who have no choice but to risk infection to ensure public safety. For those reasons, Wilmot said, they deserve hazard pay.

The Board agreed. All deputies who've achieved the rank of sergeant, or above, will qualify for an additional $2 an hour for the next four pay periods. The hazard pay increase also applies to other essential county workers.