Yuma County Coronavirus
Coronavirus claims 6 more lives in Yuma County

150+ new cases confirmed

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Six more Yuma County residents have lost their lives to coronavirus. That raises the death toll from the virus to 227.

The Yuma County Public Health District (YCPHD) confirmed 152 new cases of the illness Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 10,299.

Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) reports admitted two more coronavirus patients, but the hospital says it also discharged nine.

Here are the latest statistics from YCPHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Sunday, July 26, 2020

Total confirmed cases10,299+152﻿
Total patients tested50,207+506﻿
Total deaths227+6﻿
Patients currently hospitalized89+2﻿
ICU Patients24+1﻿
Ventilators in use/available2026﻿
Patients discharged795+9﻿
Surge Transfers﻿0152 total
Female 5,336+11553%
Male 4,811+9647%
Patients under 201,416+3414%
20-444,673+5646%
45-541,590+3815%
55-641,341+1613%
65+1,279+812%
*Yuma County coronavirus statistics now include data from the Yuma County Prison Complex

The Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) confirmed 1,973 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 162,014.

Health officials also reported 19 more deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, the virus has killed 3,305 Arizonans.

