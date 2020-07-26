Coronavirus claims 6 more lives in Yuma County
150+ new cases confirmed
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Six more Yuma County residents have lost their lives to coronavirus. That raises the death toll from the virus to 227.
The Yuma County Public Health District (YCPHD) confirmed 152 new cases of the illness Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 10,299.
Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) reports admitted two more coronavirus patients, but the hospital says it also discharged nine.
Here are the latest statistics from YCPHD:
Coronavirus in Yuma County - Sunday, July 26, 2020
|Total confirmed cases
|10,299
|+152
|
|Total patients tested
|50,207
|+506
|
|Total deaths
|227
|+6
|
|
|
|
|
|Patients currently hospitalized
|89
|+2
|
|ICU Patients
|24
|+1
|
|Ventilators in use/available
|20
|26
|
|Patients discharged
|795
|+9
|
|Surge Transfers
|
|0
|152 total
|
|
|
|
|Female
|5,336
|+115
|53%
|Male
|4,811
|+96
|47%
|Patients under 20
|1,416
|+34
|14%
|20-44
|4,673
|+56
|46%
|45-54
|1,590
|+38
|15%
|55-64
|1,341
|+16
|13%
|65+
|1,279
|+8
|12%
[Related Story: Arizona Coronavirus]
The Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) confirmed 1,973 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 162,014.
Health officials also reported 19 more deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, the virus has killed 3,305 Arizonans.
Comments