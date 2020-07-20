Less than 100 new cases of coronavirus in Yuma County

Yuma County Coronavirus

New cases and hospitalizations down statewide

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County health officials confirmed only 77 new case of coronavirus Monday. That's compared to the 207 cases the Yuma County Public Health District (YCPHD) reported Sunday.

YCPHD also reported four more deaths from the virus. That brings the countywide total to 192.

Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) says it has discharged 8 more coronavirus patients, and moved one more out of COVID intensive care.

Here are the latest statistics from YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Monday, July 20, 2020

Total confirmed cases 9,378 +77 ﻿ Total patients tested 46,898 +349 ﻿ Total deaths 192 +4 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients currently hospitalized 112 -2 ﻿ ICU Patients 23 -1 ﻿ Ventilators in use/available 21 25 ﻿ Patients discharged 718 +8 ﻿ Surge Transfers ﻿ --- 152 total ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Female Patients 4,937 +41 53% Male Patients 4,441 +36 47% ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients under 20 1,246 +16 13% 20-44 4,268 +39 46% 45-54 1,436 +10 15% 55-64 1,238 +5 13% 65+ 1,190 +7 13% *Yuma County coronavirus statistics now include data from the Yuma County Prison Complex

Overall, Arizona is seeing a slight downward trend in the number of people on ventilators and in intensive care because of the virus. In fact, hospitalizations hit their lowest level in more than two weeks.

The state reported more than 1,500 new coronavirus cases, and 23 deaths. Deaths are typically lower at the start of the week, because not all hospitals submit data over the weekend.

Arizona currently has more than 145,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 2,700 deaths across the state.