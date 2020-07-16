Skip to Content
Yuma County Coronavirus
Seven more deaths from coronavirus in Yuma County

New cases down from recent trend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) reported seven more deaths from coronavirus Thursday, edging the countywide death toll to nearly 175.

The health district confirmed only 101 new cases. That's a drop from the spikes the county saw during the early part of July. New cases have only dipped below the 100 case mark three times this month; on the 6th, the 10th, and on the 13th. On July 5th, the county saw its highest spike with 284 new cases.

Here are the latest statistics from YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Thursday, July 16, 2020

Total confirmed cases8,955+101﻿
Total patients tested45,087+383﻿
Total deaths172+7﻿
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients currently hospitalized129-11﻿
ICU Patients28+1﻿
Ventilators in use/available2224﻿
Patients discharged668+20﻿
Surge Transfers﻿---150 total
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Female Patients4,715+4753%
Male Patients4,240+5447%
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients under 201,178+1913%
20-444,090+4046%
45-541,367+915%
55-641,189+2213%
65+1,131+1113%
*Yuma County coronavirus statistics now include data from the Yuma County Prison Complex

Arizona currently has more than 134,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 3,200 deaths across the state.

