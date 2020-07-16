Seven more deaths from coronavirus in Yuma County

Yuma County Coronavirus

New cases down from recent trend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) reported seven more deaths from coronavirus Thursday, edging the countywide death toll to nearly 175.

The health district confirmed only 101 new cases. That's a drop from the spikes the county saw during the early part of July. New cases have only dipped below the 100 case mark three times this month; on the 6th, the 10th, and on the 13th. On July 5th, the county saw its highest spike with 284 new cases.

Here are the latest statistics from YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Thursday, July 16, 2020

Total confirmed cases 8,955 +101 ﻿ Total patients tested 45,087 +383 ﻿ Total deaths 172 +7 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients currently hospitalized 129 -11 ﻿ ICU Patients 28 +1 ﻿ Ventilators in use/available 22 24 ﻿ Patients discharged 668 +20 ﻿ Surge Transfers ﻿ --- 150 total ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Female Patients 4,715 +47 53% Male Patients 4,240 +54 47% ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients under 20 1,178 +19 13% 20-44 4,090 +40 46% 45-54 1,367 +9 15% 55-64 1,189 +22 13% 65+ 1,131 +11 13% *Yuma County coronavirus statistics now include data from the Yuma County Prison Complex

Arizona currently has more than 134,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 3,200 deaths across the state.