Seven more deaths from coronavirus in Yuma County
New cases down from recent trend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) reported seven more deaths from coronavirus Thursday, edging the countywide death toll to nearly 175.
The health district confirmed only 101 new cases. That's a drop from the spikes the county saw during the early part of July. New cases have only dipped below the 100 case mark three times this month; on the 6th, the 10th, and on the 13th. On July 5th, the county saw its highest spike with 284 new cases.
Here are the latest statistics from YCHD:
Coronavirus in Yuma County - Thursday, July 16, 2020
|Total confirmed cases
|8,955
|+101
|
|Total patients tested
|45,087
|+383
|
|Total deaths
|172
|+7
|
|
|
|
|
|Patients currently hospitalized
|129
|-11
|
|ICU Patients
|28
|+1
|
|Ventilators in use/available
|22
|24
|
|Patients discharged
|668
|+20
|
|Surge Transfers
|
|---
|150 total
|
|
|
|
|Female Patients
|4,715
|+47
|53%
|Male Patients
|4,240
|+54
|47%
|
|
|
|
|Patients under 20
|1,178
|+19
|13%
|20-44
|4,090
|+40
|46%
|45-54
|1,367
|+9
|15%
|55-64
|1,189
|+22
|13%
|65+
|1,131
|+11
|13%
Arizona currently has more than 134,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 3,200 deaths across the state.
