Nurses make their way to Yuma to assist with influx of patients

Yuma County Coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Nearly 600 out-of-state nurses are arriving at hospitals statewide right now. Today, Yuma Regional Medical Center, confirming, that an upwards of 50 nurses will arrive at the hospital within the next couple of days.

Hospitals in need of critical staffing support may receive these resources from the Arizona Department of Health Services, free of charge, for up to six weeks.

Last week, we reported on the 23 medical professionals from the country’s top health department… they came to assist YRMC with our current surge of COVID-19 patients. Those two teams, however, have finished up their two-week deployment with the national disaster medical system.

So much so, YRMC will also be receiving assistance from the Veteran’s Administration.

Deb Aders, chief of nursing, explains why this assistance is so beneficial to our community.

"So it's gonna do a lot of things, one is going to really help us expand so that we can maintain patients here in Yuma, we can run our capacity of our icu to full capacity, we can go up to the 42 beds and potentially 15 more if we need to. We won't have to transfer patients outside of Yuma so that's going to be the one of the biggest things. We have been one of probably the biggest facilities to transferring patients out," she said.

Covid-19 hospitalizations in Arizona have increased, with hospitals reporting nearly 3,500 COVID-19 inpatients and more than 900 patients in their intensive care units. As of today, there are 140 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. 27 of those are in the ICU.

