Remembering Leo: A life lost to COVID-19

Yuma County Coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For many families, COVID-19 has hit close to home.

For Esmeralda and Jazmin Chavez, the daughters of Leodegario (Leo) Chavez, are mourning the loss of their father who passed away last week.

"He'd tell us, 'echale ganas,' like keep going. Don't stop. You got this," Esmeralda said.

The two daughters say he was a father, husband, brother, son and friend to many in the community. He worked for a local company where he stayed in Yuma in the winter and traveled to Santa Maria, California in the summer.

On June 27, Leo first experienced minor symptoms such as cough, sore throat, and headache. Due to his symptoms, he was tested at a clinic on July 2. While awaiting results, Leo was put in a Motel 6 in Santa Maria, Calif., to be isolated.

On July 6, Leo and his family found out he had tested positive for the coronavirus. The same day, Esmeralda reached out to her father hoping to hear his voice.

"I called him and he didn't answer, and I just figured he was asleep or taking a shower or something," Esmeralda said.

The following day their mother, Leo's wife Mariaedith, made several phone calls to him in the morning.

"There were paramedics that were called, and I guess my dad was, you know, he had already passed," Esmeralda said.

The family has created a GoFundMe to cover medical and funeral expenses.

