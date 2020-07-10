Skip to Content
Yuma County Coronavirus
today at 5:24 pm
Published 5:00 pm

New cases dip below 100 in Yuma County

MGN

Health officials report five additional deaths

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - New cases of coronavirus have dipped below 100 for only the second time in more than a month.

The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed 95 new cases on Friday. That brings the total number of cases to nearly 8,000. That means more than 26% of county residents have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials also reported five more deaths.

However, Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) admitted no new coronavirus patients, while it discharged 14.

Here are the latest statistics from YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Friday, July 10, 2020

Total confirmed cases7,999+95﻿
Total patients tested41,281+502﻿
Total deaths134+5﻿
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients currently hospitalized151---﻿
ICU Patients37+4﻿
Ventilators in use/available2422﻿
Patients discharged575+14
Surge Transfers0144 total
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Female Patients4,214+5053%
Male Patients3,785+4547%
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients under 201,032+1813%
20-443,636+3646%
45-541,222+1915%
55-641,066+1113%
65+1,013+1113%
*Yuma County statistics now include positive cases from within the Yuma Prison Complex

Arizona currently has more than 116,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 2,000 deaths across the state, including 134 here in Yuma County.

