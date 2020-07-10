New cases dip below 100 in Yuma County

Yuma County Coronavirus

Health officials report five additional deaths

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - New cases of coronavirus have dipped below 100 for only the second time in more than a month.

The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed 95 new cases on Friday. That brings the total number of cases to nearly 8,000. That means more than 26% of county residents have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials also reported five more deaths.

However, Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) admitted no new coronavirus patients, while it discharged 14.

Here are the latest statistics from YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Friday, July 10, 2020

Total confirmed cases 7,999 +95 ﻿ Total patients tested 41,281 +502 ﻿ Total deaths 134 +5 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients currently hospitalized 151 --- ﻿ ICU Patients 37 +4 ﻿ Ventilators in use/available 24 22 ﻿ Patients discharged 575 +14 Surge Transfers 0 144 total ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Female Patients 4,214 +50 53% Male Patients 3,785 +45 47% ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients under 20 1,032 +18 13% 20-44 3,636 +36 46% 45-54 1,222 +19 15% 55-64 1,066 +11 13% 65+ 1,013 +11 13% *Yuma County statistics now include positive cases from within the Yuma Prison Complex

Arizona currently has more than 116,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 2,000 deaths across the state, including 134 here in Yuma County.