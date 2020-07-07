Another 150+ case day in Yuma County

Yuma County Coronavirus

Health officials report three more deaths from coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County saw new cases of coronavirus grow by more than 150 once again on Tuesday.

Yuma County District Health (YCHD) confirmed 168 new cases, most of them in the 20-44 age range. That pushes the number of cases countywide past 7,600.

Health officials also reported 3 more deaths from the virus. That brings the death toll to 120.

Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) says it now has 36 coronavirus patients in intensive care. However, the hospital also notes it's also released 17 more patients in the past 24-hours.

Here are the latest statistics from the YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Total confirmed cases 7,613 +168 ﻿ Total patients tested 40,031 +437 ﻿ Total deaths 120 +3 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients currently hospitalized 152 +7 ﻿ ICU Patients 36 --- ﻿ Ventilators in use/available 26 20 ﻿ Patients discharged 522 +17 Surge Transfers 140 +2 124 total ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Female Patients 4,015 +69 53% Male Patients 3,598 +99 47% ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients under 20 989 +32 13% 20-44 3,476 +76 46% 45-54 1,173 +20 15% 55-64 1,012 +24 13% 65+ 963 +16 13% *Yuma County statistics now include positive cases from within the Yuma Prison Complex

Arizona currently has more than 105,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 1,900 deaths across the state.