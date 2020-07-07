Another 150+ case day in Yuma County
Health officials report three more deaths from coronavirus
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County saw new cases of coronavirus grow by more than 150 once again on Tuesday.
Yuma County District Health (YCHD) confirmed 168 new cases, most of them in the 20-44 age range. That pushes the number of cases countywide past 7,600.
Health officials also reported 3 more deaths from the virus. That brings the death toll to 120.
Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) says it now has 36 coronavirus patients in intensive care. However, the hospital also notes it's also released 17 more patients in the past 24-hours.
Here are the latest statistics from the YCHD:
Coronavirus in Yuma County - Tuesday, July 7, 2020
|Total confirmed cases
|7,613
|+168
|
|Total patients tested
|40,031
|+437
|
|Total deaths
|120
|+3
|
|
|
|
|
|Patients currently hospitalized
|152
|+7
|
|ICU Patients
|36
|---
|
|Ventilators in use/available
|26
|20
|
|Patients discharged
|522
|+17
|Surge Transfers
|140
|+2
|124 total
|
|
|
|
|Female Patients
|4,015
|+69
|53%
|Male Patients
|3,598
|+99
|47%
|
|
|
|
|Patients under 20
|989
|+32
|13%
|20-44
|3,476
|+76
|46%
|45-54
|1,173
|+20
|15%
|55-64
|1,012
|+24
|13%
|65+
|963
|+16
|13%
Arizona currently has more than 105,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 1,900 deaths across the state.
