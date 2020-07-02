Yuma County coronavirus cases now top 6,600
Death toll climbs above 100
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County health officials confirmed nearly 200 new coronavirus cases Thursday, pushing the countywide total of cases above the 6,600 mark.
The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) also reported five more deaths from the illness, raising the county's casualty count to 103.
In addition, Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) says it now has 11 more patients hospitalized with the virus.
Here are the latest statistics from YCHD:
Coronavirus in Yuma County - Thursday, July 2, 2020
|Total confirmed cases
|6,683
|+185
|
|Total patients tested
|36,862
|+547
|
|Total deaths
|103
|+5
|
|
|
|
|
|Patients currently hospitalized
|137
|+11
|
|ICU Patients
|30
|---
|
|Ventilators in use/available
|22
|24
|
|Patients discharged
|446
|+8
|
|Surge Transfers
|129
|+5
|
|Female Patients
|3,487
|+94
|52%
|Male Patients
|3,196
|+91
|48%
|
|
|
|
|Patients under 20
|872
|+34
|13%
|20-44
|3,080
|+73
|46%
|45-54
|1,039
|+26
|16%
|55-64
|861
|+20
|13%
|65+
|831
|+32
|12%
Arizona currently has more than 87,000 cases of coronavirus. It added more than 3,000 cases Thursday. The illness has been blamed for more than 1,700 deaths across the state.
