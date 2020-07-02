Skip to Content
Yuma County Coronavirus
Yuma County coronavirus cases now top 6,600

Death toll climbs above 100

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County health officials confirmed nearly 200 new coronavirus cases Thursday, pushing the countywide total of cases above the 6,600 mark.

The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) also reported five more deaths from the illness, raising the county's casualty count to 103.

In addition, Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) says it now has 11 more patients hospitalized with the virus.

Here are the latest statistics from YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Thursday, July 2, 2020

Total confirmed cases6,683+185﻿
Total patients tested36,862+547﻿
Total deaths103+5﻿
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients currently hospitalized137+11﻿
ICU Patients30---﻿
Ventilators in use/available2224﻿
Patients discharged446+8﻿
Surge Transfers129+5﻿
Female Patients3,487+9452%
Male Patients3,196+9148%
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients under 20872+3413%
20-443,080+7346%
45-541,039+2616%
55-64861+2013%
65+831+3212%
*Yuma County statistics now include positive cases from within the Yuma Prison Complex

Arizona currently has more than 87,000 cases of coronavirus. It added more than 3,000 cases Thursday. The illness has been blamed for more than 1,700 deaths across the state.

