Yuma County coronavirus cases now top 6,600

Yuma County Coronavirus

Death toll climbs above 100

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County health officials confirmed nearly 200 new coronavirus cases Thursday, pushing the countywide total of cases above the 6,600 mark.

The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) also reported five more deaths from the illness, raising the county's casualty count to 103.

In addition, Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) says it now has 11 more patients hospitalized with the virus.

Here are the latest statistics from YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Thursday, July 2, 2020

Total confirmed cases 6,683 +185 ﻿ Total patients tested 36,862 +547 ﻿ Total deaths 103 +5 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients currently hospitalized 137 +11 ﻿ ICU Patients 30 --- ﻿ Ventilators in use/available 22 24 ﻿ Patients discharged 446 +8 ﻿ Surge Transfers 129 +5 ﻿ Female Patients 3,487 +94 52% Male Patients 3,196 +91 48% ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients under 20 872 +34 13% 20-44 3,080 +73 46% 45-54 1,039 +26 16% 55-64 861 +20 13% 65+ 831 +32 12% *Yuma County statistics now include positive cases from within the Yuma Prison Complex

[Related Story: Arizona Coronavirus]

Arizona currently has more than 87,000 cases of coronavirus. It added more than 3,000 cases Thursday. The illness has been blamed for more than 1,700 deaths across the state.