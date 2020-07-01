Yuma County coronavirus cases approach 6,500

Yuma County Coronavirus

Health officials confirm 250+ new cases

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Wednesday was another disappointing day for Yuma County's battle against coronavirus. The county added another 273 new cases for a total of 6,498.

The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) also reporters 4 more deaths, bringing the countywide death toll to 98.

The spike comes on the same day the state of Arizona set a new record for both new cases and deaths. The Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) confirmed 4, 877 new cases, with 88 additional deaths.

Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) says it's prepared to open a third ward to handle the increase in local cases. This hospital will activate that ward as soon as it gets the staffing it needs to care for the additional patients.

Here are the latest statistics from YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Total confirmed cases 6,498 +273 ﻿ Total patients tested 36,315 +1,078 ﻿ Total deaths 98 +4 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients currently hospitalized 126 +10 ﻿ ICU Patients 30 -1 ﻿ Ventilators in use/available 25 21 ﻿ Patients discharged 438 +10 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Female Patients 3,393 +146 52% Male Patients 3,105 +127 48% ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients under 20 838 +40 13% 20-44 3,007 +124 46% 45-54 1,013 +38 16% 55-64 841 +34 13% 65+ 799 +38 12% *Yuma County statistics now include positive cases from within the Yuma Prison Complex

Arizona currently has more than 84,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 1,700 deaths across the state.