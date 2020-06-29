Yuma County coronavirus cases approach 6,000
Health officials report four more deaths
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The number of coronavirus cases in Yuma County continues to climb towards the 6,000 mark.
On Monday, the Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed 102 new cases of the illness. It also reported four more deaths.
The increase in new cases was slightly smaller than the recent daily average. However, the number of tests conducted dropped significantly.
Here are the latest statistics from the YCHD:
Coronavirus in Yuma County - Monday, June 29, 2020
|Total confirmed cases
|5,895
|+102
|
|Total patients tested
|34,197
|+144
|
|Total deaths
|90
|+4
|
|
|
|
|
|Patients currently hospitalized
|121
|-8
|
|ICU Patients
|28
|+1
|
|Ventilators in use/available
|25
|21
|
|Patients discharged
|410
|+17
|
|
|
|
|
|Female Patients
|3,083
|+55
|52%
|Male Patients
|2,812
|+47
|48%
|
|
|
|
|Patients under 20
|756
|+18
|13%
|20-44
|2,724
|+43
|46%
|45-54
|929
|+18
|16%
|55-64
|767
|+12
|13%
|65+
|719
|+11
|12%
[Related Story: Arizona Coronavirus]
Arizona currently has nearly 73,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 1,500 deaths across the state.
Comments