Yuma County coronavirus cases approach 6,000

Yuma County Coronavirus

Health officials report four more deaths

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The number of coronavirus cases in Yuma County continues to climb towards the 6,000 mark.

On Monday, the Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed 102 new cases of the illness. It also reported four more deaths.

The increase in new cases was slightly smaller than the recent daily average. However, the number of tests conducted dropped significantly.

Here are the latest statistics from the YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Monday, June 29, 2020

Total confirmed cases 5,895 +102 ﻿ Total patients tested 34,197 +144 ﻿ Total deaths 90 +4 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients currently hospitalized 121 -8 ﻿ ICU Patients 28 +1 ﻿ Ventilators in use/available 25 21 ﻿ Patients discharged 410 +17 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Female Patients 3,083 +55 52% Male Patients 2,812 +47 48% ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients under 20 756 +18 13% 20-44 2,724 +43 46% 45-54 929 +18 16% 55-64 767 +12 13% 65+ 719 +11 12% *Yuma County statistics now include positive cases from within the Yuma Prison Complex

Arizona currently has nearly 73,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 1,500 deaths across the state.