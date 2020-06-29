Skip to Content
Yuma County Coronavirus
By
Published 6:23 pm

Yuma County coronavirus cases approach 6,000

MGN

Health officials report four more deaths

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The number of coronavirus cases in Yuma County continues to climb towards the 6,000 mark.

On Monday, the Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed 102 new cases of the illness. It also reported four more deaths.

The increase in new cases was slightly smaller than the recent daily average. However, the number of tests conducted dropped significantly.

Here are the latest statistics from the YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Monday, June 29, 2020
Total confirmed cases5,895+102﻿
Total patients tested34,197+144﻿
Total deaths90+4﻿
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients currently hospitalized121-8﻿
ICU Patients28+1﻿
Ventilators in use/available2521﻿
Patients discharged410+17﻿
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Female Patients3,083+5552%
Male Patients2,812+4748%
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients under 20756+1813%
20-442,724+4346%
45-54929+1816%
55-64767+1213%
65+719+1112%
*Yuma County statistics now include positive cases from within the Yuma Prison Complex

[Related Story: Arizona Coronavirus]

Arizona currently has nearly 73,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 1,500 deaths across the state.

Top Stories / Yuma County

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she has a long history with the Desert Southwest.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply