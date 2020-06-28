Yuma County launches new hotline focused on face coverings

Yuma County Coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A key portion of the CDC's Coronavirus Prevention Plan is sparking confusion and controversy, here in Yuma County. We're talking about masks, and there's no covering up the fact that people have a lot of questions.

Its been more than a week now since Yuma County Board of Supervisors issued an proclamation requiring residents to wear masks, in all public spaces, in the unincorporated parts of the county. Similar face covering rules are also in place in the city of Yuma, in San Luis, as well as in Somerton.

Still, many people doubt whether masks will do much good at all.

Today Dr. Deborah Birx, the top doctor on the White House's Coronavirus Task Force, offered Americans a new reason to mask up. Birx shared new data showing face coverings not only protect the people around you, but also shields you from the virus.

“I think we know now, there's scientific evidence, that masks both keep you from infecting others, but also might partially protect you from getting infected. I think that's a new discovery, a few finding," Dr. Birx explained.

Back here in Yuma County, officials has a new way to answer your questions about masks and face coverings. It's a hotline specifically designed to educate the public about ways they can do their part to stop the surge in yuma county.

Kevin Tunell with the Yuma County Health Department explains the importance of the hotline.

“The purpose of this line is to give people the opportunity to call in and maybe get what they might feel confident about is, with all this misinformation or one person saying one thing or another person say another giving them someplace to call it to get that information they need, so they can feel more comfortable as they move throughout the day wearing your mask and moving around and what's expected of them," he explained.

Bottom line is, where the mask. It doesn't hurt. It's not going to hurt you. In a lot of ways, you could save somebody's life,” Tunell added.

You can call 928-373-1180 Monday thru Friday from 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. Email your questions or concerns regarding masks to mask@yumacountyaz.gov.

