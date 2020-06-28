Skip to Content
Yuma County Coronavirus
The surge goes on in Yuma County and across Arizona

Arizona sees nearly 3,800 case spike

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed another 269 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, bringing the countywide total to more 5,700 cases.

Health officials also reported another 9 deaths from this illness. So far the virus has killed 86 people in Yuma County.

Here are the latest statistics from the YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Sunday, June 28, 2020
Total confirmed cases5,793+269﻿
Total patients tested34,053+1,630﻿
Total deaths86+9﻿
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients currently hospitalized129-1﻿
ICU Patients27+3﻿
Ventilators in use/available2521﻿
Patients discharged393+29﻿
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Female Patients3,028+13952%
Male Patients2,765+13048%
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients under 20738+4313%
20-442,681+13646%
45-54911+4316%
55-64755+2613%
65+708+2112%
*Yuma County statistics now include positive cases from within the Yuma Prison Complex

Arizona currently has nearly 73,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 1,500 deaths across the state.

