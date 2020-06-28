The surge goes on in Yuma County and across Arizona

Yuma County Coronavirus

Arizona sees nearly 3,800 case spike

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed another 269 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, bringing the countywide total to more 5,700 cases.

Health officials also reported another 9 deaths from this illness. So far the virus has killed 86 people in Yuma County.

Here are the latest statistics from the YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Sunday, June 28, 2020

Total confirmed cases 5,793 +269 ﻿ Total patients tested 34,053 +1,630 ﻿ Total deaths 86 +9 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients currently hospitalized 129 -1 ﻿ ICU Patients 27 +3 ﻿ Ventilators in use/available 25 21 ﻿ Patients discharged 393 +29 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Female Patients 3,028 +139 52% Male Patients 2,765 +130 48% ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients under 20 738 +43 13% 20-44 2,681 +136 46% 45-54 911 +43 16% 55-64 755 +26 13% 65+ 708 +21 12% *Yuma County statistics now include positive cases from within the Yuma Prison Complex

Arizona currently has nearly 73,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 1,500 deaths across the state.