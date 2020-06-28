The surge goes on in Yuma County and across Arizona
Arizona sees nearly 3,800 case spike
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed another 269 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, bringing the countywide total to more 5,700 cases.
Health officials also reported another 9 deaths from this illness. So far the virus has killed 86 people in Yuma County.
Here are the latest statistics from the YCHD:
Coronavirus in Yuma County - Sunday, June 28, 2020
|Total confirmed cases
|5,793
|+269
|
|Total patients tested
|34,053
|+1,630
|
|Total deaths
|86
|+9
|
|
|
|
|
|Patients currently hospitalized
|129
|-1
|
|ICU Patients
|27
|+3
|
|Ventilators in use/available
|25
|21
|
|Patients discharged
|393
|+29
|
|
|
|
|
|Female Patients
|3,028
|+139
|52%
|Male Patients
|2,765
|+130
|48%
|
|
|
|
|Patients under 20
|738
|+43
|13%
|20-44
|2,681
|+136
|46%
|45-54
|911
|+43
|16%
|55-64
|755
|+26
|13%
|65+
|708
|+21
|12%
Arizona currently has nearly 73,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 1,500 deaths across the state.
