Yuma County adds new information line to answers mask questions

Yuma County Coronavirus

Hotline will help county residents navigate face cover rule

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County will activate a new hotline to answer residents' questions about current mask requirements.

The COVID-19 Face Cover Information Line will go online Monday morning. It will provide a central place for people to get information about the county's policies.

Operators will respond to calls from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Help is also available by email.

Face Cover Information Line: 928-373-1180

On June 24th, the Chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors issued an amended proclamation asking residents within unincorporated areas of Yuma County to wear a face cover or mask. The proclamation excluded children younger than two, and those with certain medical conditions.

For frequently asked questions about the proclamation, and about the benefits of wearing a mask and practicing social distancing, just go to Yuma County's website.