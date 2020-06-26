Skip to Content
Yuma County Coronavirus
160 more cases of coronavirus in Yuma County

Arizona sees nearly 3,500 case spike

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed another 160 new cases of coronavirus Friday, bringing the countywide total to more 5,500 cases.

Health officials also reported another 4 death from this illness. So far the virus has killed 77 people in Yuma County.

Here are the latest statistics from the YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Friday, June 26, 2020

Total confirmed cases5,524+160﻿
Total patients tested32,423+807﻿
Total deaths77+4﻿
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients currently hospitalized130+9﻿
ICU Patients24-1﻿
Ventilators in use/available2422﻿
Patients discharged364+6﻿
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Female Patients2,889+7752%
Male Patients2,635+8348%
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients under 20695+1813%
20-442,545+6746%
45-54868+2916%
55-64729+1213%
65+687+3412%
*Yuma County statistics now include positive cases from within the Yuma Prison Complex

Both Yuma County and the state of Arizona continue to see a surge in cases. The state saw cases climb by nearly 3,500 Friday. It's the second highest spike since the start of the pandemic. The highest came on Tuesday, when new cases 3,591.

[Related Story: Arizona Coronavirus]

Arizona currently has nearly 66,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 1,500 deaths across the state.

