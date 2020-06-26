160 more cases of coronavirus in Yuma County

Yuma County Coronavirus

Arizona sees nearly 3,500 case spike

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed another 160 new cases of coronavirus Friday, bringing the countywide total to more 5,500 cases.

Health officials also reported another 4 death from this illness. So far the virus has killed 77 people in Yuma County.

Here are the latest statistics from the YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Friday, June 26, 2020

Total confirmed cases 5,524 +160 ﻿ Total patients tested 32,423 +807 ﻿ Total deaths 77 +4 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients currently hospitalized 130 +9 ﻿ ICU Patients 24 -1 ﻿ Ventilators in use/available 24 22 ﻿ Patients discharged 364 +6 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Female Patients 2,889 +77 52% Male Patients 2,635 +83 48% ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients under 20 695 +18 13% 20-44 2,545 +67 46% 45-54 868 +29 16% 55-64 729 +12 13% 65+ 687 +34 12% *Yuma County statistics now include positive cases from within the Yuma Prison Complex





Both Yuma County and the state of Arizona continue to see a surge in cases. The state saw cases climb by nearly 3,500 Friday. It's the second highest spike since the start of the pandemic. The highest came on Tuesday, when new cases 3,591.

Arizona currently has nearly 66,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 1,500 deaths across the state.