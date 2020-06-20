Yuma County sees highest spike in cases since start of the pandemic

Yuma County Coronavirus

New cases top 300 for the first time

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County has set another new record for new coronavirus cases.

The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed 325 new cases on Saturday. That's the highest single-day total since the start of the pandemic. The previous highest spike came Thursday when YCHD reported 243 new cases.

Since June 1, Yuma County has only seen two days when new cases dipped below 100.

Once again the number of patients between the ages of 20 and 44 saw the greatest increase. That group added another 156 cases.

Health officials also reported two more deaths from the illness, bringing the total number of casualties to 63.

Here's a look at the latest statistics from the YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Saturday, June 20, 2020

Total confirmed cases 4,403 +325 ﻿ Total patients tested 26,857 +1,614 ﻿ Total deaths 63 +2 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients currently hospitalized 122 +3 ﻿ ICU Patients 18 -3 ﻿ Ventilators in use/available 17 29 ﻿ Patients discharged 303 +15 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Female Patients 2,316 +172 53% Male Patients 2,087 +153 47% ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients under 20 562 +48 13% 20-44 2,043 +156 46% 45-54 700 +54 16% 55-64 586 +38 13% 65+ 512 +33 12% *Yuma County statistics now include positive cases from within the Yuma Prison Complex

Arizona currently has nearly 50,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 1,300 deaths across the state.