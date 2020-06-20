YRMC nears peak capacity

Yuma County Coronavirus

Hospital enters "Tier 3" of its pandemic plan - calls in additional staff and cancels elective surgeries

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) is entering the next phase of its pandemic plan due to the rapidly rising number of coronavirus cases requiring serious medical attention.

On Saturday, Yuma County saw it's highest single day spike in cases with 325 new cases. Just Thursday, the county added 243 new cases. In fact, since June 1, there have only been two days when new cases did not top 100.

The steady surge in cases has YRMC, like many hospitals across the state, reaching peak capacity. It announced Saturday night it's entering "tier 3" of its pandemic plan. This phase provides for additional staffing to meet the needs of the growing number of patients. YRMC says it has had plans in place since March, and is prepared. Its pandemic team is closely monitoring the situation, and evaluating evolving situations during an hourly review.

To preserve resources, YRMC will be rescheduling inpatient elective surgeries to conserve resources until further notice.

“We apologize for the added inconvenience this creates for patients and families. We are working to minimize disruption wherever possible with a primary focus on providing safe and efficient care,” said Dr. Robert Trenschel, YRMC President & CEO.

YRMC remains in close contact with the Arizona surge line as state health officials work with hospitals to meet the growing need for care. Health officials are also working to identify bed capacity in hospitals in nearby states.

“Addressing the needs of our local community remains our priority. I am extremely proud of the planning and support provided by our YRMC care team,” shares Dr. Trenschel.

Trenschel says YRMC has all the supplies it needs to handle the case increase. The doctor says staffing is by far the most critical, and valuable resource.

“We are extremely proud of the YRMC care teams who, throughout this pandemic, have stepped-up to care for our community. They are to be commended for their daily efforts to care for others, while they also work to meet the needs of their families and neighbors,” said Dr. Trenschel.

YRMC COVID-19 update as of 8:30 am on Saturday, June 20.

Hospitalized 122 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) 18 Ventilators available/in use 17/29 Discharged 303 (+9 Saturday) Deaths - New/Total 4/62

YRMC activated its pandemic response team in early March. Its tiered plan uses a scaled approach to monitoring demand and allocating resources.