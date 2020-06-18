Skip to Content
Yuma County Coronavirus
Yuma County sees highest spike since the start of the pandemic

Health officials confirm 200+ new cases

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Thursday, Yuma County saw its highest spike in new cases of coronavirus yet.

The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed 237 new cases. That's the biggest jump in new cases since the start of the pandemic. The next closest spike came on June 7, when the county added 218 new cases.

Health officials also reported three more deaths from the virus. So far it's claimed 58 lives in Yuma County.

Once again the largest jump in cases came in the 20-44 age range. That group gained the majority of cases. In now represents nearly half the cases in Yuma County. Experts say it's because the segment of the population is largely failing to observe social distancing requirements and refusing to wear masks.

Here are the latest statistics from YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Total confirmed cases3,872+237﻿
Total patients tested24,403+1,168﻿
Total deaths58+3﻿
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients currently hospitalized110+12﻿
ICU Patients21+2﻿
Ventilators in use/available2026﻿
Patients discharged288+20﻿
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Female Patients2,034+12352%
Male Patients1,840+11448%
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients under 20486+3112%
20-441,797+11146%
45-54617+3716%
55-64522+2714%
65+452+3112%
*Yuma County statistics now include positive cases from within the Yuma Prison Complex

Arizona currently has nearly 43,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 1,200 deaths across the state.

