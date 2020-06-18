Yuma County sees highest spike since the start of the pandemic

Yuma County Coronavirus

Health officials confirm 200+ new cases

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Thursday, Yuma County saw its highest spike in new cases of coronavirus yet.

The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed 237 new cases. That's the biggest jump in new cases since the start of the pandemic. The next closest spike came on June 7, when the county added 218 new cases.

Health officials also reported three more deaths from the virus. So far it's claimed 58 lives in Yuma County.

Once again the largest jump in cases came in the 20-44 age range. That group gained the majority of cases. In now represents nearly half the cases in Yuma County. Experts say it's because the segment of the population is largely failing to observe social distancing requirements and refusing to wear masks.

Here are the latest statistics from YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Total confirmed cases 3,872 +237 ﻿ Total patients tested 24,403 +1,168 ﻿ Total deaths 58 +3 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients currently hospitalized 110 +12 ﻿ ICU Patients 21 +2 ﻿ Ventilators in use/available 20 26 ﻿ Patients discharged 288 +20 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Female Patients 2,034 +123 52% Male Patients 1,840 +114 48% ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients under 20 486 +31 12% 20-44 1,797 +111 46% 45-54 617 +37 16% 55-64 522 +27 14% 65+ 452 +31 12% *Yuma County statistics now include positive cases from within the Yuma Prison Complex

Arizona currently has nearly 43,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 1,200 deaths across the state.