Yuma County makes face masks mandatory in public

Yuma County Coronavirus

Chairman of County Board of Supervisors declares a Public Health Emergency in the face of coronavirus surge

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County residents are now required to wear a face mask or covering any time they go out into public places.

The Chairman of the County Board of Supervisors signed a proclamation Thursday afternoon declaring a Public Health Emergency, and enacting a mandatory mask rule effective immediately.

The proclamation states, anyone over the age of 2 must wear a face covering or mask in locations where they cannot maintain six-feet of social distance. The order applies to both indoor and outdoor spaces.

The mask must cover an individual's nose and mouth, and must be secured beneath the chin. It must be able to be worn hands-free.

Only those with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing masks will be excluded. Those found in violation could face a misdemeanor charge. Although, the county says sheriff's deputies will initially only seek to educate the public.

The proclamation comes just one day after Governor Doug Ducey granted individual jurisdictions the power to enact and enforce their own policies for coronavirus prevention.

The mayors of San Luis and Somerton enacted mask requirements within hours of the governor's announcement. Yuma's Mayor says the city will hold a special City Council meeting before setting its policy.