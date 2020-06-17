Yuma County mayors talk masks

Yuma County Coronavirus

San Luis puts requirement in place - Yuma waits to evaluate

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez wasted no time acting on Governor Doug Ducey's decision to allow individual jurisdictions to decided how to handle a possible mask mandate.

San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez issues a proclamation requiring masks in the city limits

Mayor Sanchez signed a proclamation Wednesday evening. It extended a Declaration of Emergency and mandated face coverings in public places effective immediately.

The proclamation establishes the following requirements within the San Luis city limits:

Everyone must wear a mask or face covering while out in public spaces.

All face coverings must cover the mouth and nose while allowing the user to breathe easily.

Children under two-years-old, and those with certain medical conditions, are excluded from the requirement.

“It is very alarming what is happening in Yuma County and in our city, it is time to do more,” said Sanchez.

“As a resident we all must do our end to help flatten the curve, it is now up to us San Luis, wear a mask,” he added.

Meanwhile, Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls said the city hadn't decided whether it will make masks mandatory in public spaces.

In a statement released Wednesday evening, Nicholls writes:

"In leading our Yuma community to remain strong and safe throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, I've worked day by day since the beginning of March with public and private sector health and medical officials to safeguard the health of all people and sustain the hard-hit economy and jobs to the best of our ability. The number of COVID-19 cases are up in Arizona, in part due to increased testing. Yuma collaborates with and relies on expert medical guidance from the Yuma County Public Health Services District and state and federal health agencies when it comes to guidelines and safety standards. Cities and towns like ours in Arizona are not tasked with being the public health officials, but we use our leadership to emphasize their recommendations as strongly as possible. It is the right thing to do, and we will continue to do so. Due to the Governor’s Executive Order from today, we are evaluating recommendations on masks and any other safety measures. More information to come after we have the chance to hear directly from our Yuma County Public Health Services District and Yuma’s medical providers." Statement from Yuma Mayor Douglas Nichols

Somerton Mayor Jerry Anaya thanked Governor Ducey for his decision on his Facebook page, but has released no details on how his city plans to respond. Anaya was among the Southern Arizona mayors who asked Ducey for permission to make their own rules on coronavirus prevention measures.

The chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, Tony Reyes, also signed off on the letter, but has yet to say how the County will handle its new authority.