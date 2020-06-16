Less than 100 new cases of coronavirus in Yuma County
Latest numbers buck 15-day trend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For the first time in nearly three weeks, Yuma County's coronavirus cases have climbed by less than a 100 new cases.
The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed 63 new cases Tuesday. That's still more than anyone would like to see, but it may signal the end of the surge we've seen since the beginning of June.
Health officials also reported 2 more deaths from coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the total number of lives lost in Yuma County to 53. It's the first time since the start of the pandemic Yuma's casualty county has surpassed Imperial County. The virus has killed 52 people in the Valley.
Here's a closer look at the latest numbers from YCHD:
Coronavirus in Yuma County - Tuesday, June 16, 2020
|Total confirmed cases
|3,467
|+63
|
|Total patients tested
|22,363
|+244
|
|Total deaths
|53
|+2
|
|
|
|
|
|Patients currently hospitalized
|97
|-3
|
|ICU Patients
|16
|---
|
|Ventilators in use/available
|14
|32
|
|Patients discharged
|268
|+9
|
|
|
|
|
|Female Patients
|1,818
|+42
|52%
|Male Patients
|1,649
|+21
|48%
|
|
|
|
|Patients under 20
|430
|+12
|12%
|20-44
|1,607
|+28
|46%
|45-54
|554
|+7
|16%
|55-64
|472
|+13
|14%
|65+
|404
|+3
|12%
Statewide the surge continued on Tuesday. Arizona health officials confirmed more than 1,200 new cases, pushing the statewide total past 35,000.
However, health officials reported only three additional deaths across the state as of 9 Tuesday morning. Coronavirus is now blamed for killing more than 1,100 Arizonans.
