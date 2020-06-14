Skip to Content
Yuma County Coronavirus
By ,
Updated
today at 9:42 pm
Published 4:30 pm

Yuma County surge goes on with another 100+ case day

Branded-Coronavirus-860x484
MGN

Sunday marks thirteenth day with more than a hundred new cases

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County health officials confirmed another 135 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday. It's the thirteenth day, since the start of the month, the county has seen cases climb by more than 100. The total number of cases now stands at 3,279.

The Yuma County Health District also reported two more deaths from the illness. That brings the countywide death toll to 49.

Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) reported no major changes in the status of its COVID units. However, the hospital did discharge nine more coronavirus patients.

Here's a look at the latest statistics from YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Sunday, June 14, 2020

Total confirmed cases3,279+135﻿
Total patients tested21,740+1,020﻿
Total deaths49+2﻿
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients currently hospitalized101-2﻿
ICU Patients20+1﻿
Ventilators in use/available1630﻿
Patients discharged246+9﻿
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Female Patients1,706+7852%
Male Patients1,573+5748%
﻿﻿﻿﻿
Patients under 20405+1313%
20-441,517+5846%
45-54530+1616%
55-64437+2013%
65+390+2812%
*Yuma County statistics now include positive cases from within the Yuma Prison Complex

This is the third week Yuma County has seen a surge in cases. On Friday, the chairman of the Board of Supervisors joined with mayors from San Luis, Somerton, Wellton, and Yuma in issuing a call to action to residents. They urge the public to wear masks or face covering any time they leave their homes, and to be more conscious about social distancing.

Arizona currently has more than 35, 000 cases of coronavirus. The illness is blamed for nearly 1,200 deaths across the state.

[Related Story: Arizona Coronavirus Cases]
Top Stories / Yuma County

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she has a long history with the Desert Southwest.

Author Profile Photo

April Hettinger

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply