Yuma County surge goes on with another 100+ case day

Yuma County Coronavirus

Sunday marks thirteenth day with more than a hundred new cases

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County health officials confirmed another 135 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday. It's the thirteenth day, since the start of the month, the county has seen cases climb by more than 100. The total number of cases now stands at 3,279.

The Yuma County Health District also reported two more deaths from the illness. That brings the countywide death toll to 49.

Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) reported no major changes in the status of its COVID units. However, the hospital did discharge nine more coronavirus patients.

Here's a look at the latest statistics from YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Sunday, June 14, 2020

Total confirmed cases 3,279 +135 ﻿ Total patients tested 21,740 +1,020 ﻿ Total deaths 49 +2 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients currently hospitalized 101 -2 ﻿ ICU Patients 20 +1 ﻿ Ventilators in use/available 16 30 ﻿ Patients discharged 246 +9 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Female Patients 1,706 +78 52% Male Patients 1,573 +57 48% ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients under 20 405 +13 13% 20-44 1,517 +58 46% 45-54 530 +16 16% 55-64 437 +20 13% 65+ 390 +28 12% *Yuma County statistics now include positive cases from within the Yuma Prison Complex

This is the third week Yuma County has seen a surge in cases. On Friday, the chairman of the Board of Supervisors joined with mayors from San Luis, Somerton, Wellton, and Yuma in issuing a call to action to residents. They urge the public to wear masks or face covering any time they leave their homes, and to be more conscious about social distancing.

Arizona currently has more than 35, 000 cases of coronavirus. The illness is blamed for nearly 1,200 deaths across the state.