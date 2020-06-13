Nearly 200 more new cases of coronavirus in Yuma County
Surge enters its third week
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County's surge in new coronavirus cases continued Saturday with the addition of 182 newly confirmed patients. It's the twelfth day since the start of June, the county has seen an increase of 100 cases of more.
The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) also reported two more death from the virus.
On Friday the Chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors joined with the mayors of San Luis, Somerton, Wellton and Yuma in calling for the public to closely follow CDC guidelines to help stop the surge. The mayors urge people to wear masks or face coverings any time they leave home, and urging them to pay particularly close attention to social distancing.
Here are the latest statistics from YCHD:
Coronavirus in Yuma County - Saturday, June 13, 2020
|Total confirmed cases
|3,144
|+182
|
|Total patients tested
|20,720
|+746
|
|Total deaths
|47
|+2
|
|
|
|
|
|Patients currently hospitalized
|103
|-9
|
|ICU Patients
|19
|---
|
|Ventilators in use/available
|19
|27
|
|Patients discharged
|237
|+13
|
|
|
|
|
|Female Patients
|1,628
|+100
|52%
|Male Patients
|1,516
|+82
|48%
|
|
|
|
|Patients under 20
|392
|+34
|13%
|20-44
|1,459
|+77
|46%
|45-54
|514
|+35
|16%
|55-64
|417
|+18
|13%
|65+
|362
|+18
|12%
Arizona currently has more than 34, 000 cases of coronavirus. The illness is blamed for nearly 1,200 deaths across the state including 47 in Yuma County.
Comments