Nearly 200 more new cases of coronavirus in Yuma County

Surge enters its third week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County's surge in new coronavirus cases continued Saturday with the addition of 182 newly confirmed patients. It's the twelfth day since the start of June, the county has seen an increase of 100 cases of more.

The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) also reported two more death from the virus.

On Friday the Chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors joined with the mayors of San Luis, Somerton, Wellton and Yuma in calling for the public to closely follow CDC guidelines to help stop the surge. The mayors urge people to wear masks or face coverings any time they leave home, and urging them to pay particularly close attention to social distancing.

Here are the latest statistics from YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Saturday, June 13, 2020

Total confirmed cases 3,144 +182 ﻿ Total patients tested 20,720 +746 ﻿ Total deaths 47 +2 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients currently hospitalized 103 -9 ﻿ ICU Patients 19 --- ﻿ Ventilators in use/available 19 27 ﻿ Patients discharged 237 +13 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Female Patients 1,628 +100 52% Male Patients 1,516 +82 48% ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients under 20 392 +34 13% 20-44 1,459 +77 46% 45-54 514 +35 16% 55-64 417 +18 13% 65+ 362 +18 12% *Yuma County statistics now include positive cases from within the Yuma Prison Complex

Arizona currently has more than 34, 000 cases of coronavirus. The illness is blamed for nearly 1,200 deaths across the state including 47 in Yuma County.