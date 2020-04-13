Goodwill re-opens Yuma career center

Yuma County Coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona has re-opened four Career Centers this week, and plans to re-open select stores in the coming weeks.

Goodwill decided to re-open these centers because many job seekers don’t have access to computers or the internet.

Of those, the Yuma Career center has been re-opened.

Gov. Doug Ducey deemed Goodwill as an essential business under his Stay-at-home orde, since revenue from its retail stores fund the mission.

The career center is open Tuesday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Goodwill says it has reconfigured the desktop computers to be 6 feet apart, they are limiting the number of job seekers inside the career center and sanitizing after each use.

“With unemployment skyrocketing, we know many Arizonans need help finding work. Our mission services team has been helping approximately 500 individuals a week by phone and online. In a recent week, we were able to connect 100 job seekers to new positions.” Courtney Nelson, Goodwill VP of Marketing and Communications

“The community needs us now, more than ever,” said Nelson. “We have put procedures into place to keep our staff and job seekers safe. We will continue to monitor the situation and adhere to the CDC guidelines.”

Goodwill will continue to help job seekers over the phone and online at MyCareerAdvisor.com. They can also help with updating resumes, mock interviewing, preparing for a virtual interview and connections to nearby companies who are hiring.

Goodwill plans to re-open 21 of their stores on Monday, April 13. They will reduce hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day to allow for extra time to clean and sanitize everything in the store.

For specific career centers and store locations that are open, visit: https://www.goodwillaz.org/coronavirus/.