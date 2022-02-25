Skip to Content
Moderna looking to combine Omicron-specific vaccine with original formula

(KYMA, KECY) - Moderna is testing a new kind of COVID-19 booster.

It is a Bivalent booster which combines both an Omicron-specific vaccine along with the company's original COVID-19 vaccine.

The company says there could be data for the booster sometime in March.

Pfizer has also been working on an Omicron-specific vaccine and a Bivalent vaccine --

Though FDA officials say it's unclear whether an Omicron-specific vaccine will be necessary.

Author Profile Photo

April Hettinger

April was born and raised in San Diego where she loved the beach town and her two dogs, Lexi and Malibu. She decided to trade the beach for the snow and advanced her education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

