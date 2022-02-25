Moderna looking to combine Omicron-specific vaccine with original formula

(KYMA, KECY) - Moderna is testing a new kind of COVID-19 booster.

It is a Bivalent booster which combines both an Omicron-specific vaccine along with the company's original COVID-19 vaccine.

The company says there could be data for the booster sometime in March.

Pfizer has also been working on an Omicron-specific vaccine and a Bivalent vaccine --

Though FDA officials say it's unclear whether an Omicron-specific vaccine will be necessary.