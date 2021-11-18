Skip to Content
30% of healthcare workers nationwide are unvaccinated

(KYMA, KECY) - A new study suggests about 30% of health care workers in U.S. hospitals remained unvaccinated against COVID-19 as of mid-September.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Johns Hopkins University analyzed the data.

They looked at about 3.4 million health care workers in more than 2,000 hospitals.

The researchers note the percentage of vaccinated workers should increase, considering the federal requirement that certain health care workers be fully vaccinated takes effect January 4.

