Study shows Johnson and Johnson vaccine is 73% effective

(KYMA, KECY) - A new study tested the Johnson and Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine in the real world and researchers say it is effective.

The journal "Jama Network Open" published the research Tuesday.

The study followed nearly 9,000 patients within the Mayo Clinic Health System between February and July.

They were vaccinated with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Researchers say only 60 of them tested positive for COVID during that time period.

The vaccine proved more than 73% effective in reducing coronavirus infections.

