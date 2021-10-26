Moderna trials in children show ‘strong immune response’

(KYMA, KECY) - Moderna is applauding the trial results of its COVID-19 vaccine for school-age children.

The pharmaceutical company says its trial showed smaller doses generated a "strong immune response" in children ages six to 11.

More than 4,700 children participated.

They were given two 50 microgram doses of Moderna’s vaccine, 28 days apart.

Smaller than the 100 microgram dose given to adults.

Moderna says the kids' antibody response kicked in one month after the second dose.

The most common side effects included fatigue, headache and fever.