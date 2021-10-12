Young children accidentally given COVID vaccine instead of flu shot

Vaccine

(KYMA, KECY) - A family in Indiana claims they were accidentally given the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine when they thought they were getting flu shots.

It happened at an Evansville Walgreens pharmacy on October 4.

The parents say a Walgreens employee called them admitting the mistake.

The children, four and five years old who are too young for any COVID-19 vaccine, were given full adult doses.

The parents say both children were showing signs of heart issues, and the younger child has been sick with a fever and a cough.

The family has hired an attorney.

So far, no comment from Walgreens.